Hudson Valley CVS to Start Administering Vaccines Next Week

In order to speed up the vaccine rollout in New York, CVS stores will be administering 20,000 doses starting next week.

CVS announced on Thursday that they would be offering vaccines at 32 locations in New York State. The doses will be coming directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program and will be arriving in just a few days.

According to a press release, CVS will begin taking appointments as early as February 9 for in-store vaccinations. Recipients will still need to be qualified under the current criteria set forth by New York state. Those who have been frustrated by New York State's online system for making vaccine appointments will now have another option. When available, CVS will allow customers to register directly with them on the CVS website or the company's app. For those who aren't Internet savvy, appointments can also be made through CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

Locally, the CVS in Kingston, NY is listed among the initial 32 locations that will begin to distribute vaccines next week. As more doses become available, the company says they will increase the number of pharmacies where customers can receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS Health

As of Wednesday, CVS has only released 15 of the 32 locations that will have the vaccine available. The pharmacy in Kingston is currently the only one announced in the Hudson Valley. Other locations include Batavia, Bethpage, Clinton, Cooperstown, Eastchester, Glenville, Hamburg, Hudson Falls, Mattituck, Owego, Queensbury, Saratoga Springs, Stony Point, and Westfield. It's unclear where the other 17 locations will be or if any more stores in the Hudson Valley will be included in the initial rollout of 32 CVS pharmacies.