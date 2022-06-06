Vital Health Fair Will Happen Soon in Dutchess County, NY

The health of all residents is very important and everyone needs access to the right resources. Our world can get very busy and it's easy to neglect your health and have it be your last priority. However, it's so important to look after ourselves and those that we care about around us. To help, a special health fair will be going on in Dutchess County and residents are being encouraged to check it out and take advantage of the services it will be offering.

DarkoStojanovic/Canva DarkoStojanovic/Canva loading...

What is the health fair called?

The Y.O.U.R (Young, Old, Urban, Rural) Health Dutchess County Health Fair is the full name and it will be a day all about wellness, health, and fun for all ages.

What services will be offered at the Y.O.U.R Health Fair?

There will be a lot of informational exhibits that include:

resources about health for all ages

health providers that are locally based and insurance agencies

mental health services

substance abuse services

fire, bike, and police safety

a sensory-friendly area

help from the Dutchess County Departments and Services

When and where will the Y.O.U.R Health Fair Happen?

It will be held at the Poughkeepsie Galleria (former JC Penny Location) that's located on 2001 South Road right in Poughkeepsie. The date will be Saturday, June 11th from 11 am-3 pm. This gives you plenty of time to get there and it's at an easy location to find.

Good luck to anyone that attends and hopefully you'll find all the health information you need.

Since we are talking about helping each other out and being caring, here are some ways to keep your pet cool during the summer and free libraries in the area:

Keeping Pets Cool During The Hot Hudson Valley Weather Great tips to keep in mind so your pets don't get over heated during the warm (or hot) Hudson Valley days.