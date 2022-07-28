Dutchess County Fire Department Celebrating the ‘Hot Dog’ Days of Summer

Hot dogs, fire trucks, and a chance to get wet!!!

One of the things I love about living in the Hudson Valley for 25-plus years is the amount of creativity that our area has when it comes to ways for us to all come together as a community. A perfect example of that is what our friends at the Red Hook fire department are doing this weekend.

If you are looking for the perfect way to spend a Saturday, the folks at the Red Hook Fire Department have come up with a great way. The volunteer fire department has announced they are set to hold the first-ever "Hot Dog Days of Summer" event.

Four Alarm Fun for the Community

The Hot Dog Days of Summer will of course feature hot dogs and FREE refreshments but will also give guests the chance to cool off in a really cool way. The fire department is going to have a giant fire truck sprinkler for everyone to get wet under. They are also expected to have a dunk tank, giveaways, games, and more.

When and Where?

The event will happen on Saturday, July 30th at the Red hook fire station located at 42 Firehouse Lane in Red Hook. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. The forecast looks good for Saturday but if it rains they will hold the event on Sunday, July 31st at the same time.

Having an Event?

