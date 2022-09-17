DoorDash Driver Eats Delivery, Leaves Note on Customer’s Door

DoorDash is the largest food delivery company in the United States. The California-based operation runs an online food ordering and food delivery platform, that has grown tremendously in the past few years, especially during the months of COVID lockdowns.

Now, customers in the Hudson Valley and all over New York can have their dinner sent to their door with the push of a few buttons on their phones.

However, one customer was left a bit hungry after he claims his delivery driver took it upon himself and ate his entire order.

Delivery Guy Eats Customer's Order

The jilted customer shared their account on TikTok and has since garnered over one hundred thousand views on social media. The user explained that they ordered a box of chicken wings from Wingstop, but was greatly disappointed to find nothing but a discarded pile of chicken bones when their delivery showed up.

The TikTok user says the driver even left a backhanded "thank you" note with the empty box.

I’m sorry I 8 cho food. I’m broke n hungry. Consider it like ur payin it 4ward. I’m quitting this lame ass job n e way. B blessed.

PIX 11 says the customer confirmed to Nexstar that they contacted DoorDash and got their refund. DoorDash said they were looking into the matter, though no one knows the whereabouts of this driver with an uncontrollable appetite.

What To if You Get the Wrong DoorDash Order

