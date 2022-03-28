Here's your chance to get a test kit.

Even though the active number of COVID-19 cases across New York State has greatly improved, it's still something we are unfortunately dealing with. I know a few people who have needed at-home COVID-19 tests for their second jobs or to double-check that they are negative so they can be around certain family members and they still have a hard time finding them.

One friend of mine even told me she had to pass on a job because she was required to show a negative test and she could not get one in time because of the delay. According to the Ulster County Government Instagram Page, there will be more free drive-through at-home test kit distribution locations, and actually one of them is later today.

Negative Covid-19 antigen test kit

Where can you get a free test?

You have a few options and locations to choose from around the county:

TODAY (March 28th)- SUNY Ulster (491 Cottekill Road, Stone Ridge) from 4:00pm-6:00pm

FRIDAY (April 1st)- Ulster County Fairgrounds (249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz) from 5:00pm-7:00pm

MONDAY (April 4th)- TechCity (101 Enterprise Drive in Kingston) 10:00am-12:00pm

How do you report a positive test result?

If you do get a positive test result, you can report it at covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/hometest

If you or someone you know needs one of these tests you can pass this information along to them. Hopefully, the positive cases will continue to go down and we won't need as much testing done. Here's to positive thinking and putting this behind us.

