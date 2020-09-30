Carmaker Aston Martin Designs Insane $7.7 M Estate in Dutchess

British luxury car manufacturer, Aston Martin, has partnered with an architectural firm to create their first-ever private residential estate.

Tucked away in a 55-acre wooded lot in Dutchess County, the 8,430-square-foot compound is a home fit for James Bond. The property features endless amenities, designed with the same bold forms and textures as luxury Aston Martin automobiles.

The project is a partnership between the British carmaker and S3 Architecture. When one arrives at the northern Dutchess home, located near Rhinebeck, the first thing they're greeted with is a 2,000-foot driveway that snakes around the terrain, eventually revealing the home, named Sylvan Rock. Architect Christopher Dierig explains that the whole design is inspired by the terrain of the Hudson Valley.

The roofline mimics the jagged edges of the rock ledge reaching down into the earth, as if the home is born of and launching from the landscape. The resulting design blends our modernist aesthetic with the privacy and context of the rural location to create a unique luxury experience.

The collaboration with Aston Martin's design team has resulted in an estate that has the same look and sensibilities as a luxury automobile. The exterior is covered in blackened cedar siding and has enormous floor to ceiling windows that give the sense of being in the drivers' seat, cruising through the woods.

After arriving at the home's "lower-level lair" a rock formation opens to a gallery garage, presumably to park your Aston Martin. A lounge, executive office suite and wine cellar complete the lower level, which is designed with the signature Aston Martin cross-hatched lattice design.

S3 Architecture

The home boasts a spectacular owners' suite, which is just part of the multi-functional design. There are three guest "pods" that can be used to entertain overnight guests, serve as workout space or even be repurposed as a homeschooling area for remote learning. The house even comes with an "architect-designed tree house" and a wellness pavilion that includes a spa and treatment rooms. The property also includes a garden with its own service entrance.

A spokesperson for Aston Martin says the home embodies the car company's own design elements.

Creating a luxury residence with warm textures, bold forms and exceptional privacy is very aligned with Aston Martin's own vision. We also wanted the owner and their guests to experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like you experience one of our cars – there is no single façade that dominates.

The home even has its own "companion vehicle." Sylvan Rock's website explains that the Aston Martin DBX has similar design elements as Sylvan Rock. A black version of the luxury SUV is suggested as a complement to the home, but not included in the asking price.

Sylvan Rock is currently listed for $7.7 million exclusively with Corcoran Country Living.