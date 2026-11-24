Multiple people were sickened, and two were hospitalized following a HAZMAT situation at a business in the Hudson Valley.

Firefighters say dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide filled a Hudson Valley laundromat over the weekend.

Carbon Monoxide Fills Hudson Valley Laundromat

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According to the Yonkers Fire Department, emergency crews responded around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, to a laundromat at 97 St. Andrews Place, following 911 calls reporting several individuals feeling ill inside the business.

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Arriving firefighters discovered multiple people and employees experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and detected dangerously high concentrations of the odorless gas inside.

Two people were transported to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment, while several others received medical care at the scene.

Boiler Malfunctions

Photo by Peter Herrmann on Unsplash grayscale photo of metal pipe

Firefighters monitored carbon monoxide levels in surrounding buildings as a precaution while working to pinpoint the source of the hazardous leak.

Officials traced the gas to a malfunctioning boiler inside the building. Con Edison crews responded to the scene and shut down and capped the faulty unit.

Fire officials notified the Yonkers Building Department of the hazardous materials incident. The laundromat remains closed until necessary repairs are completed and inspectors determine the building is safe to reopen.

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