Heartbreaking: Family Run Diner Closing its Doors in the Hudson Valley

Our local businesses are everything in the Hudson Valley. They supply us with all that we need right in our own town. We have watched some of our favorite restaurants and shops close down while others begin their new journey.

As residents in the Hudson Valley, we have had the pleasure of being able to support small businesses in our area. Over the years, we have formed friendships with other members of the community and business owners who bring us together.

However, when we hear of a local business closing, it may be difficult.

A family-run, Hudson Valley diner has closed their doors

This 50's themed diner was located in a small village in Orange County, NY. This popular eatery had just about everything from diner food to baked goods and delicious, homemade ice cream.

It felt as if you took a step back in time when entering. Their prices were affordable and they made the community feel welcomed. Thankfully, I had the chance to visit several times.

Duffy's in Montgomery, NY has said goodbye to the community.

They made the announcement on social media.

Known for being a fan favorite in Montgomery, NY, Duffy's served more than just food and smiles as well. They also hosted fundraisers with other small businesses and humane societies such as Walden Humane.

Duffy's also collaborated with Corey's Pickles out of Montgomery, NY as well.

Hudson Valley residents reacted in the comments section on Facebook and Instagram expressing how this was one of their favorite places to eat in the Hudson Valley. Locals also shared how they will miss this popular diner but wish them the very best.

Bliss Boutique in Goshen, NY also closed its doors recently back in April of 2022. A Hudson Valley diner an Impractical Joker visited also went up for sale in March of 2022.

Did you ever have the chance to eat at Duffy's? If so, what will you miss off of the menu? Cheers to their new journey and the next phase in their path.

