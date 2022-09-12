Beer Tasting This Week with Kelsey Grammer at Barton Orchards

Actor and Faith American Brewing founder Kelsey Grammer will appear at Barton Orchards Tuesday.

Kelsey Grammer is most notable for his two decades playing the role of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom Cheers and its spinoff Frasier, for which he won four Prime Time Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for his role.

His other roles include the political drama series Boss which won him a Golden Globe Award, the drama series The Last Tycoon, and a recurring guest role on The Simpsons as the voice of Sideshow Bob, with additional voice roles in Anastasia and Toy Story 2. He's also appeared in various television shows like 30 Rock, Modern Family and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Grammer is also known for his theater work.

Faith American Brewing Company

Faith American Brewing Company was founded by Kelsey Grammer in 2015. Having spent time as a young boy in the Catskills, Grammer went on to eventually buy land in the region and the brewery now sits on that property in Margaretville, NY. It was first reported back in 2016 that the actor would be opening a brewery in the Hudson Valley.

Faith American Tasting with Kelsey Grammer

A tasting event with a special appearance from Kelsey Grammer will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1 pm-2:30 pm at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY. Come out and show support for Barton Orchards, which just recently dealt with a devastating fire on the grounds.

You'll be able to sample Dutchess Beer from Faith American Brewery thanks to Dutchess Beer Distributers while enjoying food from Flores Food Truck and live music from Nik Rael. More info here.