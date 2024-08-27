All Gift Cards Expiring After Retail Chain Closes Some New York Stores
New Yorkers only have a few days remaining to use gift cards, even if your local store remains open.
Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported that LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators was closing locations in New York after the company filed for bankruptcy.
Lumber Liquidators (now LL Flooring) Files For Bankruptcy
The company confirmed bankruptcy filing and intends to use the proceedings to "pursue" a "sale of the business."
At Least 4 Locations Closing In New York
LL Flooring operates 21 stores across New York State, but at least four stores in the Empire State are closing.
Stores are closing in:
Medford, NY
New Hartford, NY
Staten Island, NY
Westbury, NY
"After a comprehensive review of options to enhance its liquidity position in a challenging macro environment, a determination was made by LL Flooring that initiating a Chapter 11 process is the best path forward for the Company," the company states. "This step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
All LL Flooring Gift Cards Are Expiring
Even if the store closest to you isn't closing, company officials confirmed all gift cards will expire on Sept. 3.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"We will continue to accept gift cards at all continuing and closing stores until September 3, 2024. After September 3, 2024, gift cards will no longer be accepted. Gift cards are not redeemable for cash," the company states about gift cards.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Below are other LL Flooring locations that are expected to remain open.
- Rochester
- Johnson City
- Wappingers Falls
- Orchard Park
- Freeport
- New York
- Elmira
- Yonkers
- Greece
- Bronx
- Syracuse
- Albany
- Cheektowaga
- Middletown
- Hauppauge
- Riverhead
- Brooklyn
Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Keep Reading: