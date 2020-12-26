5 Ways of How to Stay Warm on a Chilly Day

With cooler temps and lack of sunshine, it can be difficult to stay warm and cozy during the winter months. I always make sure I treat myself to salt baths, a nice pair of cozy socks and something warm to drink often. As much as we would all love to turn the heat up during the months, it’s not cost effective. I have found that these steps have kept me warm when I don’t feel like cranking the heat up.

How do you get warm after being outside in the cold? Which step would work best for you? Stay warm and toasty, friends!