Heat Index to Hit 100 Degrees in New York State

The dog days of summer are about to provide a gut punch to New York State, with the heat index expected to hit 100 degrees in the Empire State.

The triple H's are going to be making a mid-summer visit to New York this week, as hazy, hot, and humid weather is making its way into the region. High heat and humidity are expected to make their way into our area and impact most of New York State starting today (Tuesday) through Thursday with heat index values hitting tropical levels of the high 90s and low 100s.

Some expected highs across the state for Wednesday are:

Albany: 96 degrees/real feel 101

Binghamton: 93 degrees/real feel 98

Buffalo: 90 degrees/real feel 95

New York City: 96 degrees/real feel 101

Poughkeepsie: 95 degrees/real feel 100

Rochester: 93 degrees/real feel 98

Syracuse: 95 degrees/real feel 100

Utica: 93 degrees/real feel 98

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said via a press release:

The next several days will bring extreme heat throughout the state with dangerous heat indices potentially reaching into the 100s...I am urging all New Yorkers to prepare for heat and humidity this week and to keep a close eye on the weather over the next couple of days. As New Yorkers, we take care of one another, so please don't forget to check on neighbors, especially seniors, those with young children, and people with disabilities.

The high temps and heat will start to make their move into New York today, starting downstate in New York City, Long Island, and the lower Mid-Hudson regions.

Tomorrow, the majority of the state will be blanketed with high heat and humidity with almost the entire state experiencing temps in the 90s. Thursday is when the downstate regions are predicted to experience the most dangerous heat conditions, with a large portion of that area experiencing heat index values breaking the 100-degree mark.

Governor Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to visit the state's regional Cooling Centers. You can find a full list of them by CLICKING HERE.

New York is also urging its residents to stay indoors and check on vulnerable neighbors as the expected extreme heat and humidity pose a danger to everyone, particularly the elderly, small children, and pets.

